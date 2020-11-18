UrduPoint.com
IHC Stays Plots' Allotments In Sectors F-14, F-15

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 18th November 2020 | 06:40 PM

IHC stays plots' allotments in sectors F-14, F-15

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday issued a stay order against auction of plots and allotments in sector F-14 and F-15 in a case pertaining to payment of compensations to affectees.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing into the case filed by affectees of above sectors.

The petitioners' lawyer Hassan Man appeared before the court and adopted the stance that housing foundation had set a formula for payment of compensations to affectees but later refused to fulfill its commitment after the judgment of the top court in identical case.

The bench served notices to Federal housing foundation and land acquisition collector to seek their comments in the matter. The court also clubbed the petition with other identical cases and adjourned hearing till Thursday.

