IHC Stays Possible Deport Of Cynthia Till Next Date

Mon 07th September 2020 | 06:00 PM

IHC stays possible deport of Cynthia till next date

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday issued an stay order on the implementation of Interior ministry's decision to deport American blogger Cynthia D. Ritchie till next date while serving notices to the respondents on her petition.

The court sought comments from Interior Ministry, director general Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and others on a plea filed by American citizen against her possible deport.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, also directed Cynthia D. Ritchie to submit written comments pertaining to her controversial statements against PPP's leadership.

The bench remarked that this court would complete the standard of justice.

Cynthia's lawyer pleaded that the interior ministry had neither heard his client nor told the reasons for rejection of her application for visa extension.

The CJ however remarked that it was not necessary to mention the reasons for visa rejections. Everyday visas of Pakistani citizens used to be rejected without telling the grounds.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till next date with above instructions to respondents.

