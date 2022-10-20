IHC stays recruitment in Pakistan Post

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday served notices to respondents in a petition seeking implementation of 30% quota of employees' children in recruitment of Pakistan Post Office.

The court sought comments from Finance Division and Director General Pakistan Post while staying the new recruitment process in the institution.

Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the case filed by the employees of Pakistan Post Office. The petitioner's lawyer adopted the stance that not giving quota to the employees children by the office was against the law. He said that DG Post Office himself had allocated this quota in 2015.

The lawyer said that the institution had started a procedure for new recruitment in which it had excluded the quota of employees' children.

The court adjourned further hearing till two weeks with above instructions.