IHC stays trial in Toshakhana case against Imran Khan

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq passes the order on plea moved by former Prime Minister Imran Khan against trial in Thoshakhana case.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 12th, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday temporarily stayed trial in the Toshakhana case against Imran Khan, filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for allegedly concealing gifts.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq passed the order on a petition filed by the PTI chief seeking the transfer of his trial from the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge Humayun Dilawar.

Imran Khan’s lawyer, Khawaja Harris, contended that the ECP secretary was not authorized to send the case to trial court and that the complaint could not be sent after the lapse of the set time period.

The IHC accepted the plea and ruled that the trial would remain suspended until the PTI plea is decided.

Last year, Imran Khan was accused by lawmakers from the ruling coalition of not sharing the details of gifts he retained from Toshakhana in his assets declarations, and the ECP disqualified him for being dishonest and corrupt.

The electoral watchdog then approached the district and sessions court seeking criminal proceedings against Imran Khan for allegedly misleading officials about the gifts.