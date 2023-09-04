Open Menu

IHC Stops Arrest Of Imaan Mazari

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 04, 2023 | 08:09 PM

IHC stops arrest of Imaan Mazari

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday conditioned arrest of Advocate Imaan Mazari with informing the court in any other case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday conditioned arrest of Advocate Imaan Mazari with informing the court in any other case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case seeking provision of cases detains against Advocate Imaan Mazari.

Additional Attorney General Munwar Dogal said that the details had been sought from the provincial governments on the direction of this court.

He said that the accused should avoid the statement against the state.

The court said that it was disposing of the petition. It, however, conditioned the arrest of Mazari with approval of this court.

