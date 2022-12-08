(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has directed the son of the prime minister to surrender himself before the court on Dec 13.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 8th, 2022) ;The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Suleman Shehbaz to surrender before it on December 13.

The court also restrained the authorities from arresting Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's son till then.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq passed the order on plea filed by the prime minister’s son for protective bail.

Advocate Amjad Pervez who was representing Suleiman Shehbaz submitted that his client was abroad since October 2018 and all the cases were registered after that.

The court, however, informed the lawyer that it cannot grant bail as the petitioner was absent.

On it, the petitioner'a counsel asked the court to bar the authorities from arresting his client.

He said Suleman Shehbaz would reach Islamabad on December 11 and shared Suleman Shehbaz's air ticket with the court.

The court accepted the lawyer's request and directed Suleman to appear before the bench on December 13 and barred the authorities from arresting the prime minister’s son on his arrival.

Suleman Shehbaz had approached the IHC through his counsel Amjad Pervaiz a day earlier to seek two-week protective bail in a money laundering case registered against him, as he decided to end his London exile.

Suleman had asked the court to grant him a protective bail so he could appear before the relevant forum upon his return to the country.

Suleman ends London exile to return to Pakistan

Suleman Shhebaz is set to return to Pakistan after ending his exile of over four years in the British capital.

He is currently in Saudi Arabia — to perform Umrah. He will be arriving in Pakistan on Saturday with his family. .