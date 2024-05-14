IHC stops blocking of non-filers' SIMs

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the government from blocking the mobile SIMs of non-tax filers till May 27, and sought comments from the respondents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the government from blocking the mobile SIMs of non-tax filers till May 27, and sought comments from the respondents.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Federal board of Revenue (FBR) and others were served notices by the court.

IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by a private mobile operating company.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the amendment in the law was a violation of Article 18 of the Constitution.

He said that the amendments couldn’t be made to block the SIMs of citizens. The blocking of more than 500,000 SIMs would cause a loss worth Rs10 millions annually.

The court adjourned the case with above instructions.