IHC Stops CDA From Action Against Marriage Halls, Marquees
Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2025 | 08:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday restrained the Capital Development Authority (CDA) from taking disciplinary action against wedding halls and marquees in Islamabad.
Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas issued a written order for hearing on the petition of Ghulam Moinul Haq Gilani.
The order states that the parties should submit their respective comments to the court within 15 days. No action should be taken against the parties until the next hearing.
According to the petitioner’s lawyer, the orders were issued by the CDA on August 16, 2023. The amendment in the relevant law affects the fundamental rights of the petitioner.
The hearing of the case was adjourned until May 21.
