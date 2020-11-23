IHC stops CDA from demolishing houses of affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped Capital Development Authority (CDA) from demolishing the houses of a case filed by affectees on not payment of compensation.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, also clubbed the petition with other identical cases and decided to hear together.

The court fixed the case for hearing on November 27. The petition was filed by the residents of village 'saniari sanghori' against CDA's action against their houses and requested the court to issue orders to civic body for payment of their compensation.