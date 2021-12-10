The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stayed the CDA operation in slum sector E-11 slum areas and formed a three member commission to view the matter

A three member commission comprising Adnan Haider Randhawa Advocate, Umer Ijaz Gilani and Danial Hassan had been directed to immediately visit the area concerned and submit its report to the bench.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by a woman resident of slum area seeking to stop the CDA' operation.

The court turned the application of woman in writ petition and served notices to Capital Development Authority (CDA) to submit report.

The chief justice observed that these people were unable to hire an advocate. The CDA served notice to Naval Golf Club in 2012 but never dare to evacuate the land. The hearing of the case then adjourned till December 14.