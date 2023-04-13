IHC stops custody of Gandapur to Bhakar police

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stopped the custody of PTI's leader Ali Amin Gandapur to other provinces and instructed the trial court to decide the matter after hearing the accused.

The court remarked that multiple couldn't be registered against anyone on the same charges, adding that only one investigation would be completed in one allegation.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by Ali Amin Gandapur challenging his possible custody to the other provinces in various FIRs.

The court asked the DSP legal whether the accused was also arrested in FIR registered by the Bhakar police and when his physical remand was ending. The official said that he would inform the court after taking the information.

Petitioner's lawyer Sher Afzal Murwat said that terrorism sections had been removed from the FIR and the matter was now in session court. He said that there was a possibility of handing over his client to the Bhakar police after ending of his physical remand.

The court stopped the handing over of the accused to the Bhakar Police and reserved its judgment while summoning the investigation officer along with the record.

After a recession, the court resumed its hearing wherein the DSP legal informed the bench that the accused had been sent on judicial remand in FIR registered by capital police. The Bhakar police had taken orders from the session court regarding the custody but it was stopped after the order of the IHC, he said.

The court asked why the Bhakar police couldn't conduct an investigation after arriving here, adding that it was also a violation of the top court's orders. The court said that there was no restrictions on the police of other provinces for conducting an investigation here.

The defence lawyer read out the FIR of Bhakar police and said that they should be granted transit bail. The court remarked that the police had demonstrated so activeness in this case. There were several other pending cases where the police did nothing, it said.

The court said that it was sending the matter to the session court which would decide the custody of the accused after hearing Gandapur's lawyer. The case would remain pending with the IHC until, it said.

IHC