IHC stops ECP from issuing verdict in contempt case against Fawad

The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to refrain from issuing a final decision against Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in the contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court on Wednesday directed the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to refrain from issuing a final decision against Chaudhry Fawad Hussain in the contempt case.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb and Justice Saman Riffat Imtiaz on Wednesday heard the appeal filed by Fawad Hussain against the contempt proceedings initiated by the ECP.

During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry adopted the stance that registering cases against the same accuser on two different forums was the violation of human rights. This practice would help governments to implicate the opposition in such cases, he added.

Later, the court issued a notice seeking a reply from the ECP, besides preventing it from giving a final decision in the contempt case against the petitioner.