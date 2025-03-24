Open Menu

IHC Stops FIA Action Against Social Media Activist

Muhammad Irfan Published March 24, 2025 | 08:37 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped the FIA from legal action against social media activist Sohrab Barkat and served notices to respondents for comments

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped the FIA from legal action against social media activist Sohrab Barkat and served notices to respondents for comments.

Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar heard the petition againt FIA notice to Sohrab Barkat.

The petitioner’s lawyer adopted the stance that the FIA had not mentioned basic allegations in its notice. As per the direction of the top court it was essential to mention the allegations, he said.

The lawyer said that the cal up notice is received on WhatsApp number. It prayed the court to stop FIA from issuing adverce order.

The court served notices and sought comments till next date.

