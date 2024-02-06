IHC stops FIA from taking action against Aleema Khan

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any action against Aleema Khan till next date and sought comments from the Agency

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) from taking any action against Aleema Khan till next date and sought comments from the Agency.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Aleema Khan, the sister of PTI founder, against the notice of Cybercrime Wing of FIA.

The petitioner’s lawyer prayed the court to terminate the FIA notice and provide the case record. He said that the they had seen the FIA notice just on social media and it was not formally received by his client.

He said that Aleema Khan was ready to join the investigation process in case a transparent inquiry was conducted into the matter.

The court served notices to FIA and adjourned hearing till next date.