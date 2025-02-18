IHC stops illegal commercial constructions in Children Park E-11

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday ordered the authorities to stop illegal commercial constructions in sector E-11 Children’s Park and restore it to its original condition.

The IHC’s single member bench comprising Justice Muhammad Asif heard a petition against illegal constructions in E-11 Children’s Park. The petition was moved by the residents of E-11 against encroachment and illegal constructions.

Advocate Kashif Ali Malik appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioners and argued that a green area or public park cannot be converted into a commercial area.

He further said that armed men entered the park with heavy machinery and uprooted children’s swings, causing severe distress to the residents of E-11 and affecting their fundamental rights.

The lawyer informed the court that a senior judge of the Lahore High Court is also among the victims. He added that despite bringing the matter to the notice of the Capital Development Authority (CDA), the authority failed to remove the illegal constructions and encroachments.

Kashif Ali Malik Advocate also said that a law and order situation has been created in the area due to the illegal constructions by occupants being stopped.

After hearing arguments from the lawyer, the court issued orders to immediately stop the illegal constructions and restore the Children's Park to its original condition.