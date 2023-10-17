The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped all ministries and institutions from implementing the recommendations of the National Assembly's Special Committee on Sacked Employees for the restoration and regularization of government employees

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani, in his written order on the petitions against the committee's directions, instructed the government departments to withdraw their actions if they already had implemented the committee's recommendations.

The court also declared the actions against the officers for not executing the recommendations as illegal, observing that the special committee could not go beyond its powers as per the Rules of business of the National Assembly.

The IHC order said that the special committee's recommendations had also no legal status as it was only mandated to send its recommendations to the Parliament but it started to give directions to the institutions directly.

The court said that the committee had instructed to restore 358 employees of the Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI). Such steps, it observed, had given the impression that the committee was above the law and the Constitution.

It said that the committee had also served show-cause notices to the FIA (Federal Investigation Agency) officers, which had no legal status.

It was told there was nothing like in the Rules of Business that the committee would send directions directly to the government institutions, the court added.

The Pakistan Steel Mills, EOBI and other institutions had challenged the directions of the special committee for regularization of employees on contract, daily wages and project.