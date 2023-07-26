The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the local court from announcing the final verdict in interim bail petitions of chairman PTI in six cases and reserved verdict in a matter pertaining to shifting of the cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the local court from announcing the final verdict in interim bail petitions of chairman PTI in six cases and reserved verdict in a matter pertaining to shifting of the cases.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the matter.

Imran Khan's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat Advocate appeared before the court and also submitted an application regarding the provision of security to his client.

The chief justice remarked that it was the responsibility of the chief commissioner of ICT to take decisions regarding security after hearing the application. The court, however, could issue instructions to the district administration in this regard.

The court also stopped the local court to announce a final judgment on the interim bail petitions of Imran Khan and adjourned the case.