Open Menu

IHC Stops Lower Court From Final Verdict Regarding PTI Chief's Bails

Muhammad Irfan Published July 26, 2023 | 08:08 PM

IHC stops lower court from final verdict regarding PTI chief's bails

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the local court from announcing the final verdict in interim bail petitions of chairman PTI in six cases and reserved verdict in a matter pertaining to shifting of the cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the local court from announcing the final verdict in interim bail petitions of chairman PTI in six cases and reserved verdict in a matter pertaining to shifting of the cases.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case regarding the matter.

Imran Khan's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat Advocate appeared before the court and also submitted an application regarding the provision of security to his client.

The chief justice remarked that it was the responsibility of the chief commissioner of ICT to take decisions regarding security after hearing the application. The court, however, could issue instructions to the district administration in this regard.

The court also stopped the local court to announce a final judgment on the interim bail petitions of Imran Khan and adjourned the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Imran Khan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader ..

Erdogan meets Palestinian president, Hamas leader in Ankara

5 minutes ago
 Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improv ..

Caretaker CM directs effective measures for improvement of law and order in KP

5 minutes ago
 IHC suspends sentence of vendor

IHC suspends sentence of vendor

5 minutes ago
 Court declares Gill as absconder

Court declares Gill as absconder

3 minutes ago
 UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider T ..

UK Businessman Joseph Lewis Charged With Insider Trading Securities Fraud - US A ..

3 minutes ago
 LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for ..

LESCO Board approves salary, pension increase for employees

3 minutes ago
Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over no ..

Court orders to stop salary of IGP, others over not producing Parvez Elahi

3 minutes ago
 Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs ..

Economy on track of progress as default risk ebbs away: Prime Minister Shehbaz S ..

18 minutes ago
 Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast M ..

Extinguishing Fire on Cargo Ship Off Dutch Coast May Take Days, Weeks - Reports

15 minutes ago
 National Transport Research Center (NTRC) sensitiz ..

National Transport Research Center (NTRC) sensitizes people on road safety

15 minutes ago
 Russian Minister Slams Olympic Committee for Pushi ..

Russian Minister Slams Olympic Committee for Pushing Interests of Select Countri ..

15 minutes ago
 Blind murder case solved: three killers arrested

Blind murder case solved: three killers arrested

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan