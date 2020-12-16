UrduPoint.com
IHC Stops Lower Courts To Give Verbal Orders For Arrests

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

IHC stops lower courts to give verbal orders for arrests

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the lower courts from giving verbal orders to arrest the accused.

Member inspection team issued instructions to lower courts on the directives of Chief Justice Athar Minallah, which stated that no person should be arrested from inside the courtrooms under the verbal orders only.

It stated that the arrests on verbal orders were violations of judicial traditions.

The instructions were sent to district and sessions judges east and west Islamabad on the direction of chief justice. They also had been asked to inform their subordinate judges regarding the matter.

It may be mentioned here that a journalist had been arrested from a lower court on verbal orders of civil judge Waqaruddin. The IHC's Journalist Association had raised the matter to chief justice.

