IHC Stops MCI From Charging 300 Percent Property Tax To The Citizens

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 07th October 2019 | 01:02 PM

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stopped Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) from charging 300 percent property tax to citizens in federal capital.IHC

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stopped Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) from charging 300 percent property tax to citizens in Federal capital.IHC has suspended notification on this count.

A single bench of IHC has issued the orders for barring MCI from collecting additional property tax from citizens on a petition filed by Mian Muhammad Aslam.The court while issuing notices to mayor Islamabad has sought reply from all stake holders within two weeks.

Your Thoughts and Comments

