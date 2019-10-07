IHC stops MCI from charging 300 percent property tax to the citizens

Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stopped Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) from charging 300 percent property tax to citizens in federal capital.IHC

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 07th October, 2019) Islamabad High Court (IHC) has stopped Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) from charging 300 percent property tax to citizens in Federal capital.IHC has suspended notification on this count.

A single bench of IHC has issued the orders for barring MCI from collecting additional property tax from citizens on a petition filed by Mian Muhammad Aslam.The court while issuing notices to mayor Islamabad has sought reply from all stake holders within two weeks.