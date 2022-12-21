IHC stops NAB from arresting Haroon Yousaf

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting Haroon Yousaf on his return to Pakistan in a case pertaining to holding assets beyond known sources of income.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the petition seeking protective bail to Haroon Yousaf. The petitioner's lawyer Amjad Pervaiz adopted the stance that his client was returning this evening through a flight.

He said that his client wanted to surrender before the court on his return and prayed the court to the bureau from arresting him.

The court stopped the NAB from arresting the accused so he could appear before the bench in his protective bail case on December 22.

It may be mentioned here that Haroon Yosaf had approached the IHC to get protective bail so that he could approach the accountability court Lahore for further relief. The court had previously declared the accused as absconder due to non-appearance.