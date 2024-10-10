IHC Stops PM&DC To Issue Final Merit List Of MDCAT
Faizan Hashmi Published October 10, 2024 | 11:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stopped the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PM&DC) to issue the final merit list of medical and dental colleges’ admission test (MDCAT).
The court also summoned registrar PM&DC in a personal capacity on the next hearing on October 28.
The court also barred the medical colleges from starting the admission process till the judgment in the case.
Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case filed by the affected medical students. The petitioners adopted the stance that 30 questions out of 200 in the test were out of the syllabus and the colleges have started the admission process based on this test.
The court served notices to the respondents and adjourned the case till the next date.
