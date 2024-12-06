IHC Stops Police From Arresting Ali Bokhari
Muhammad Irfan Published December 06, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped the police from arresting PTI’s leader Ali Bokhari Advocate in any case.
The police in its report told the IHC that a total of 15 cases were registered against Ali Bokhari in the Federal capital.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the petition seeking case details against Ali Bokhari Advocate.
The police submitted its report to the court which stated that after the PTI protest of November 24, 10 more cases were registered against Advocate Ali Bokhari in the capital.
The DSP legal informed the court that there were also some sealed FIRs against the petitioner. The court ordered to provide copies of FIRs to the petitioner and stopped his potential arrest.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till Monday.
