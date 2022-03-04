UrduPoint.com

IHC Stops Police From Arresting Imaan Mazari

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 05:00 PM

IHC stops police from arresting Imaan Mazari

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped the Islamabad police from making arrests in a first information report registered against students and Imaan Mazari, the daughter of Federal Minister Shireen Mazari.

The court also summoned Secretary Interior and IGP Islamabad in person on next hearing to respond in the matter.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case challenging the FIR registered against the above mentioned persons.

The petitioners' lawyer adopted the stance before the court that it was against the law to seal the FIR and not sharing its copy with the concerned people.

It prayed the court to issue orders for provision of FIR and record pertaining to the incident.

The petitioner said that the police conducted baton charge against the Baloch students in front of Press Club Islamabad and then registered FIR against them. Imaan Mazari said she went to the protest demonstrating her right to freedom of expression.

The lawyer said that students were protesting against missing of one of their fellow. The court adjourned hearing of the case with above instructions.

