IHC stops police from harassing workers of political party

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday stopped the police from harassing candidates and activists of a political party during the general elections.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by independent candidates including Shoaib Shaeen and Ali Bokhari Advocate.

During the hearing, the petitioners adopted the stance that they were being harassed by the police during the election campaign. They said that it was the last day of election campaign.

The counsel for Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) said that his department had taken action immediately on the complaints and directed the Inspector General of Police (IGP) of Islamabad to view the matter.

The SSP Operations Islamabad informed the court that only two out of 112 candidates had leveled allegations.

The chief justice stopped the police from harassing the candidates and activists of the political party.

Addressing the SSP, he said that the court has summoned him because he was a responsible officer. It was not appropriate to pick up political activists.

The court adjourned case till next week.