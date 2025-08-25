Open Menu

IHC Stops Repatriation Process Of 18 Afghan Nationals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 25, 2025 | 07:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday stopped the process of repatriation of 18 Afghan nationals and sought comments from the respondents against it.

The court served notices to the Ministry of Interior, NADRA, DG Immigration, FIA and police, and sought response from them.

Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar has issued a written order on the petition of the Afghan nationals. Lawyers Adil Aziz Qazi and others appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioners.

The order said that on August 4, the authorities had cancelled the POR cards of the petitioners and ordered their return.

According to the lawyer, the petitioners belong to the family of the late Fazlur Rehman who had applied for citizenship in 2008 after fulfilling all the legal requirements. According to the lawyer, no decision has been taken on the citizenship application yet.

The court issues notice to the parties and directed them to submit their comments on the next hearing September 18.

