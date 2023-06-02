UrduPoint.com

IHC Stops Shifting Of District Kachehri To New Complex

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 07:38 PM

IHC stops shifting of district kachehri to new complex

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped the shifting of district courts to new complex till the provision on basic facilities in new building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped the shifting of district courts to new complex till the provision on basic facilities in new building.

The registrar office, IHC wrote a letter to the session judges of the lower judiciary in this regard.

Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) had written a letter to the registrar and expressed reservations on shifting of lower courts in new building.

The bar highlighted the problems of parking and public washrooms in new building.

The IBA said that there should be a capacity of parking of 800 vehicles in the new building.

Related Topics

Vehicles Islamabad High Court Institute Of Business Administration

Recent Stories

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund t ..

MoAIT and Mashreq join forces with a AED1bn fund to boost UAE&#039;s industrial ..

9 minutes ago
 Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Ass ..

Zayed bin Hamad receives Chinese Arabian Horse Association delegation

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic l ..

Dubai Esports and Games Festival unveils dynamic lineup of events in June 2023

9 minutes ago
 Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with ..

Al Zeyoudi discusses boosting economic trade with Mexican delegation

24 minutes ago
 MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for IC ..

MoIAT, Etihad Airways unveil new incentives for ICV companies

24 minutes ago

RAKEZ highlights role of industrial zones in UAE’s manufacturing sector

24 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.