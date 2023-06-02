IHC stops shifting of district kachehri to new complex

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped the shifting of district courts to new complex till the provision on basic facilities in new building

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday stopped the shifting of district courts to new complex till the provision on basic facilities in new building.

The registrar office, IHC wrote a letter to the session judges of the lower judiciary in this regard.

Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) had written a letter to the registrar and expressed reservations on shifting of lower courts in new building.

The bar highlighted the problems of parking and public washrooms in new building.

The IBA said that there should be a capacity of parking of 800 vehicles in the new building.