(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the Parliament's special committee to take legal action against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar's son Najam Saqib.

IHC's Justice Babar Sattar, who heard the petition of Najam Saqib against the formation of special parliamentary committee to probe his audio leak, also suspended the summon notice issued by the committee to the petitioner.

During the course of proceedings, Justice Babar Sattar asked who was recording telephonic conversations.

The petitioner's lawyer Sardar Latif Khosa argued that the Parliament had no authority to view a matter between two private persons.

An audiotape could only be used in trial or produced before the court when it was clear that who had recorded the audio and for what purpose, he added.

The court issued stay order against the formation of the special committee and adjourned the case till June 19.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf had constituted a special committee to probe the audiotape of the telephonic conversation between Najam Saqib and PTI ticket holder Abuzar Chadhar. The former chief justice had verified the voice of his son in the audiotape.