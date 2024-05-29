Open Menu

IHC Stops Telecom Companies From Taping Phone Calls

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:26 PM

IHC stops telecom companies from taping phone calls

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the telecommunication companies from phone taping of citizens and refrained their access to the consumers’ data

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the telecommunication companies from phone taping of citizens and refrained their access to the consumers’ data.

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the audio leaks cases filed by Najamus Saqib and Bushra Bibi.

The court said that if the equipment of the companies were used for illegal surveillance then they would be responsible for it.

It said that all the state institutions had declared that recording of telephonic conversation of citizens was not permitted.

The court, however, granted time to the Additional Attorney General to take instructions from the Federation in the said case.

Related Topics

Islamabad High Court All From Court Bushra Bibi

Recent Stories

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

Stocks fall, dollar gains as rate cut outlook dims

22 minutes ago
 Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming ..

Gaza doctors struggling in face of ‘overwhelming disaster’ as vital medical ..

15 seconds ago
 Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic so ..

Brazil recalls ambassador to Israel: diplomatic source

17 seconds ago
 NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul f ..

NKorea confirms trash sent to South, mocks Seoul for 'fuss'

18 seconds ago
 Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accid ..

Bilawal expresses grief over passenger coach accident in Washak

20 seconds ago
 IHC grants permission to Imran Riaz to travel abro ..

IHC grants permission to Imran Riaz to travel abroad

22 seconds ago
CM aide lauded timely respond of District administ ..

CM aide lauded timely respond of District administration to tackle Congo virus

7 minutes ago
 FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit

FM Azerbaijan arrives on two-day visit

22 minutes ago
 Ukraine says nine killed in series of Russian atta ..

Ukraine says nine killed in series of Russian attacks

22 minutes ago
 LHC grants bail to Fawad Chaudhry in theft case

LHC grants bail to Fawad Chaudhry in theft case

7 minutes ago
 Macron urges Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authori ..

Macron urges Abbas to 'reform' Palestinian Authority with 'prospect of recogniti ..

22 minutes ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts to preserve shared ancien ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan