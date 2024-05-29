IHC Stops Telecom Companies From Taping Phone Calls
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 29, 2024 | 11:26 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday stopped the telecommunication companies from phone taping of citizens and refrained their access to the consumers’ data.
IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar heard the audio leaks cases filed by Najamus Saqib and Bushra Bibi.
The court said that if the equipment of the companies were used for illegal surveillance then they would be responsible for it.
It said that all the state institutions had declared that recording of telephonic conversation of citizens was not permitted.
The court, however, granted time to the Additional Attorney General to take instructions from the Federation in the said case.
