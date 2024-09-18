Open Menu

IHC Stops Trial Court From Announcing Final Verdict In 190mln Pounds Reference

Sumaira FH Published September 18, 2024 | 10:10 PM

IHC stops trial court from announcing final verdict in 190mln pounds reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stopped the trial court from announcing the final verdict in the 190 million Pounds reference and sought comments from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on acquittal pleas of the PTI founder and his wife Bushra Bibi.

An IHC bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the appeals of two accused along with the objections of Registrar Office against the accountability court’s verdict of September 12.

The bench removed the objections of Registrar Office and served notices to NAB.

It may be mentioned that the trial court had rejected the acquittal pleas of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder and Bushra Bibi in the multi-million pounds’ scam.

