IHC Stops Trial Of Director Anti-Corruption KP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2025 | 06:43 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday stopped the trial of Director Anti-Corruption KP Saddiqui Anjum on alleged social media campaign against Additional Sessions Judge Hamayun Dilawar

IHC’s Justice Babar Sattar issued the written order regarding last day’s hearing.

It said that the high court expects that trial against the anti-corruption official wouldn’t be proceeded further until the final judgment of this court.

The court also sought case record and details from Director General FIA and stated that in prima-facio, the FIA had misused its powers.

The order said that as per the lawyer, the case was registered against Judge Hamayun Dilawar on the instruction of petitioner. The FIA’s case against the petitioner was a counter of that FIR, it said.

The court adjourned further hearing till February 10.

