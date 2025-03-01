IHC Summons Adiala Jail Superintendent For Not Allowing Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi Meeting
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 01, 2025 | 05:43 PM
Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar issues a written order, observers that not facilitating meeting is a violation of January 28 court ruling as per Imran Khan’s lawyer
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 1st, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Saturday summoned Adiala Jail Superintendent in person on March 4 in a contempt of court case for not allowing PTI founder Imran Khan to meet his wife Bushra Bibi.
Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfaraz Dogar issued a written order stating that not facilitating the meeting is a violation of the January 28 court ruling as per Imran Khan’s lawyer.
The acting CJ remarked that the jail superintendent must appear and explain why court orders were not followed.
The court has sought a response from the Adiala Jail Superintendent and adjourned the hearing until March 4.
Imran Khan had approached the court through his lawyer Advocate Faisal Chaudhry over the denial of a meeting with Bushra Bibi despite court orders.
