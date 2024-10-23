IHC Summons Adiala Jail Superintendent In Contempt Case
Muhammad Irfan Published October 23, 2024 | 06:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned the Superintendent of Adiala Jail in person over a contempt of court case involving the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) founder's inability to meet his legal team in prison.
Justice Sardar Ejaz Ishaq Khan of the Islamabad High Court heard the contempt of court case related to the PTI founder's restricted access to his lawyers while in Adiala Jail.
During the hearing, the petitioner's lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, informed the court that not only has the PTI founder been denied meetings with his lawyers, but jail authorities have also restricted their access to him.
The court inquired whether a local commission was involved in resolving the issue.
Advocate Faisal Fareed confirmed that contact had been made with the commission, but further communication has not progressed. The court said the parties that the commission was established to prevent such complications.
Salman Akram Raja also highlighted ongoing problems in the jail, including a lack of electricity for several days, and claimed that the PTI founder is not being allowed to move freely within the jail corridors.
In response, the court issued a notice to the Superintendent of Adiala Jail and instructed Salman Akram Raja to file a separate application. The Superintendent has been ordered to appear before the court in the next hearing, scheduled
for Thursday.
