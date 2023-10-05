IHC summons AG in missing persons' case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the Attorney General of Pakistan on next hearing for assistance in cases seeking the recovery of missing citizens.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the identical petitions regarding the recovery of missing citizen including a journalist Mudasir Naro. The court also sought arguments from amicus curiae Faisal Saddiqui in next hearing.

At the outset of hearing, Additional Attorney General would give the arguments on next hearing as he would not be available on this day. He said that they would give arguments regarding the maintainability of intra court appeals. He said that a committee had been formed to address this matter, adding that serious efforts were being made in this regard.

The Chief Justice remarked that the petitions were pending for five years, adding that they feel embarrassment now.

Faisal Saddiqui Advocate said that he had submitted his comments in written form in which he had added six questions. He said that the courts shouldn’t tolerate such practice.

Justice Miangul Hassan said that the protection of the citizens should be the priority of the state. He said that the court couldn’t forget the missing persons as it were the extraordinary incidents.

He remarked that the court was issuing directions repeatedly but these were not being implemented and the citizens were still in disappearance. He instructed the Attorney General to present the progress report on next hearing after meeting with the prime minister.

The Chief Justice remarked that the incidents of disappearances of the citizens were damaging the repute of the country. He said that practical steps were required to stop such practice.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned for two weeks.