ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court Monday summoned investigation officer of former Lawmaker Ali Wazir, whose case was registered at Tarnool Police Station.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard Ali Wazir's petition regarding his protective bail and the details of all cases registered against him.

Attaullah Kundi appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner Ali Wazir and said there were four cases registered by police and one case by FIA.

"The first FIR against Ali Wazir was registered at Tarnool Police Station in 2020, in which he had already faced jail time," he said, adding that registering another case would be an injustice to Ali Wazir.

The court summoned the investigation officer and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.