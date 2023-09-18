Open Menu

IHC Summons Ali Wazir's Investigation Officer

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2023 | 08:51 PM

IHC summons Ali Wazir's investigation officer

The Islamabad High Court Monday summoned investigation officer of former Lawmaker Ali Wazir, whose case was registered at Tarnool Police Station

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court Monday summoned investigation officer of former Lawmaker Ali Wazir, whose case was registered at Tarnool Police Station.

Justice Mian Gul Hasan Aurangzeb heard Ali Wazir's petition regarding his protective bail and the details of all cases registered against him.

Attaullah Kundi appeared in the court on behalf of the petitioner Ali Wazir and said there were four cases registered by police and one case by FIA.

"The first FIR against Ali Wazir was registered at Tarnool Police Station in 2020, in which he had already faced jail time," he said, adding that registering another case would be an injustice to Ali Wazir.

The court summoned the investigation officer and adjourned the hearing till Tuesday.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Police Station Jail Federal Investigation Agency FIR 2020 Islamabad High Court All Court

Recent Stories

FIA cracks down on Hawala & Hundi operations in Ko ..

FIA cracks down on Hawala & Hundi operations in Kohat

16 minutes ago
 Body recovered from flood water

Body recovered from flood water

16 minutes ago
 Spain call up majority of Women's World Cup winner ..

Spain call up majority of Women's World Cup winners, not Hermoso

16 minutes ago
 Mayor Karachi inaugurates Hydari Sports Football G ..

Mayor Karachi inaugurates Hydari Sports Football Ground in Malir

22 minutes ago
 Police held three alleged culprits including rapis ..

Police held three alleged culprits including rapists

22 minutes ago
 Seminar on sustainable waste management held

Seminar on sustainable waste management held

18 minutes ago
US, Iran release prisoners in $6 billion swap deal ..

US, Iran release prisoners in $6 billion swap deal

18 minutes ago
 FIA arrests 4 on Hundi charges

FIA arrests 4 on Hundi charges

18 minutes ago
 Freed US citizen hails Biden 'incredibly difficult ..

Freed US citizen hails Biden 'incredibly difficult decisions'

18 minutes ago
 FESCO issues shutdown program

FESCO issues shutdown program

15 minutes ago
 Balochistan CM takes notice of girl died falling i ..

Balochistan CM takes notice of girl died falling into open sewer

15 minutes ago
 PSX marks launch of JS Global Banking sector ETF w ..

PSX marks launch of JS Global Banking sector ETF with a gong ceremony

23 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan