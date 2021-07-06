UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Summons Asif Zardari On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 06th July 2021 | 05:20 PM

IHC summons Asif Zardari on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, Jul 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed former president Asif Ali Zardari to appear in person, on July 7 in his interim bail petition of a NAB inquiry pertaining to his apartment in New York City.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Aamer Farooq heard the pre arrest bail case of former president filed through his counsel Farook H. Naek.

At the outset of hearing, Farook H. Naek pleaded that former president couldn't appear before court due to health problems and prayed the court to grant him bail in NAB inquiry in his absence. He said that he had also filed an application seeking exemption from hearing for his client. Asif Ali Zardari was under treatment in hospital, he contended.

He, however, said that the former president would appear before court if it summoned him in person. Justice Farooq remarked that it was necessary for anyone to appear before court to get interim bail under the law.

Chief Justice remarked that it could be set as precedent for others if the court granted bail to Asif Zardari in his absence. To this, Naek prayed the court to grant his client a protective bail so he could appear before the bench. The chief justice remarked that the petitioner could approach Sindh High Court for protective bail.

The bench, however, instructed the former president to appear in person on Wednesday and adjourned the case.

The petition said that the NAB had served a call up notice to former president on June 15, regarding an inquiry pertaining to apartment at Belaire, 524 East 72nd Street, 37-F Manhattan NYC. The NAB had sent a questionnaire and sought detailed answers till June 24.

The petition said that there was a risk of arrest of former president Asif Ali Zardari like past and prayed the court to turn down the call up notice besides granting an interim bail to the petitioner till the final decision of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari Sindh High Court National Accountability Bureau Manhattan New York June July Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

76,347 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

7 minutes ago

Pakistan cannot progress with NAB: Khaqan Abbasi

13 minutes ago

SEHA, Khalifa University launch Clinical Research ..

22 minutes ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Vatican delegation

37 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs weekly SEC meeting

1 hour ago

World Future Energy Summit signs key stakeholder a ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.