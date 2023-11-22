IHC summons Caretaker PM Kakar in Baloch missing students case

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has directed the prime minister to appear before it on November 29, with directives to the interior minister and secretary to ensure their presence on the same day.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 22nd, 2023) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar in a case related to implementation of the recommendations of the Baloch Missing Persons Commission.

The court directed the commission to produce 55 missing Baloch students, warning that the Prime Minister will be summoned if the directive is not followed.

In a hearing held on the 21st occasion, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani expressed concern about the slow progress in the case. He emphasized the need for effective implementation and urged the court to fulfill its role in ensuring justice. The court rejected the recovery committee's report on missing persons, leading to notices being issued to the Interior Minister, Interior Secretary, and Human Rights Minister.

During the proceedings, Additional Attorney General Munawwar Iqbal Dogal briefed the court, highlighting that the relevant ministry or committee reviews the matter. However, Justice Kayani insisted that the court must fulfill its responsibility, emphasizing the urgency of implementation.

The judge stressed, “Today, we are standing at the same place for the 21st hearing; we understand that things will change slowly, and people will come back.

Justice Kayani set a seven-day deadline for the Missing Persons Commission to implement the recommendations. He also ordered the Interior Minister and Interior Secretary to appear in the next hearing. The judge expressed the need for their presence, stating, "There is no difference in their appearances; it is not rocket science that they are being called while sitting in Islamabad, and we are talking about the rights of Balochistan."

The court deliberated on whether to involve international bodies such as the United Nations, expressing concern about potential disgrace to the country. The law officer requested the court not to summon the Prime Minister, but Justice Kayani responded, "There is nothing wrong with it; it is just being made a joke. What will be more insulting than this when people are missing?"

The Islamabad High Court is steadfast in its pursuit of justice in the Baloch missing persons case, asserting its commitment to ensuring the rights of the people of Balochistan are addressed.