IHC Summons CDA Official Over Sealing KP House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents including Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case against sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad.

The court directed Director Building and Control in person tomorrow to answer regarding the matter.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that this lease was granted for 33 years and it is extendable. The court would pass an order into the matter, he said.

During hearing, the counsel for KP government Khurram Latif Khosa pleaded that the KP house was sealed without being given a prior notice. He prayed the court to declare the move as illegal and issue directives for de-sealing the property.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.

