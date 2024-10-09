IHC Summons CDA Official Over Sealing KP House
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 09, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to respondents including Capital Development Authority (CDA) in a case against sealing of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House Islamabad.
The court directed Director Building and Control in person tomorrow to answer regarding the matter.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that this lease was granted for 33 years and it is extendable. The court would pass an order into the matter, he said.
During hearing, the counsel for KP government Khurram Latif Khosa pleaded that the KP house was sealed without being given a prior notice. He prayed the court to declare the move as illegal and issue directives for de-sealing the property.
The further hearing of the case was then adjourned till tomorrow.
Recent Stories
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
Saudi delegation arrives in Pakistan for $2bn investment talks
PM emphasizes use of modern technology for power sector reforms
YouTuber Ducky Bhai, wife Aroob Jataoi released after arrest
Dr Zakir Naik criticizes YouTuber Ducky Bhai
Honey Trap Case: Khalil-ur-Rehman Qamar secures time on bail plea of Amna Urooj
Mentors to work in U19 Women's T20 Tournament 2024
Federal govt faces challenges in securing numbers for constitutional amendments
Pak Vs Eng Test: England reach 368 runs with three wickets down on third day
High-level Suadi delegation likely to sign agreements worth $2bn with Pakistan t ..
Realme Note 60 New Variant Now Available in Pakistan at PKR 28,999/- Only
Glenn Maxwell calls Babar Azam Superstar and Shaheen Afridi as a wizard with the ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
SCBA issues final list of candidates3 minutes ago
-
PM lauds security forces for thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob; successful operation in Mir Ali3 minutes ago
-
Opposition members protest violation of KP Assembly rules3 minutes ago
-
Court adjourns PA illegal recruitment case till Oct 233 minutes ago
-
IHC suspends senior civil judge3 minutes ago
-
NADRA Launches Civil Registration and Vital Statistics (CRVS) Inception Plan3 minutes ago
-
KP gears up for LG by-elections on Oct 203 minutes ago
-
World Mental Health Day would be held tomorrow13 minutes ago
-
Annual int'l livestock, fisheries expo held13 minutes ago
-
Committee formed to assess damages to KP House: CM KP13 minutes ago
-
Soldier embraces martyrdom, two terrorists killed thwarting terrorist attack in Zhob22 minutes ago
-
Swat gets child-friendly protection unit23 minutes ago