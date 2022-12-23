IHC summons CEO DRAP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned CEO DRAP in personal capacity in a petition seeking permission to import medical equipment.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case moved by the Health Care Devices Association. The petitioner adopted the stance that the medical equipment was used to be imported from abroad to meet the local requirements. The medical equipment was necessary for the treatment of patients across the country, it said, adding that the delay in the provision of the equipment could make the health sector un-operational which may put thousands of lives at risk.

The petitioner said that it was the responsibility of the Drugs Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP) to grant permission for the import of medical equipment. The applications were moved to the authority in this regard but these couldn't be decided in time.

The court adjourned further hearing till January 10, with the above instructions.