IHC summons chairman CDA on non-payment of compensation to affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) in personal capacity on September 16, in case pertaining not payment of compensations to the affectees of various sectors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the CDA had failed to satisfy the court in the matter, adding that non payment of the admitted compensation was a violation of basic human rights.

The chief justice instructed the chairman CDA to clarify that why the compensation was yet to be paid. It was a grave issue which was being dealt normally, he said.

Expressing displeasure, the chief justice remarked that these lands were acquired from the owners about forty years ago but unfortunately they were still waiting for the compensation. The court observed that the CDA had allotted 22,000 plots to its chairmen and members.

The court asked that whether the CDA wanted it to initiate contempt of court proceeding against chairman CDA. The civic body was serving others instead of the public, Justice Minallah added.

The further hearing of the case then adjourned till September 16.