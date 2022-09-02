UrduPoint.com

IHC Summons Chairman CDA On Non-payment Of Compensation To Affectees

Umer Jamshaid Published September 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

IHC summons chairman CDA on non-payment of compensation to affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday summoned chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) in personal capacity on September 16, in case pertaining not payment of compensations to the affectees of various sectors.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the CDA had failed to satisfy the court in the matter, adding that non payment of the admitted compensation was a violation of basic human rights.

The chief justice instructed the chairman CDA to clarify that why the compensation was yet to be paid. It was a grave issue which was being dealt normally, he said.

Expressing displeasure, the chief justice remarked that these lands were acquired from the owners about forty years ago but unfortunately they were still waiting for the compensation. The court observed that the CDA had allotted 22,000 plots to its chairmen and members.

The court asked that whether the CDA wanted it to initiate contempt of court proceeding against chairman CDA. The civic body was serving others instead of the public, Justice Minallah added.

The further hearing of the case then adjourned till September 16.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Contempt Of Court September Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s effor ..

British High Commissioner lauds Pakistan’s efforts for regional stability

5 minutes ago
 Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Fed ..

Punjab Colleges secure Overall 1st Position in Federal Board Results 2022

59 minutes ago
 England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour ..

England announces squad for seven-match T20I tour to Pakistan

1 hour ago
 Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-2 ..

Faheem Ashraf ruled out of National T20 Cup 2022-23

2 hours ago
 T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violati ..

T20 Cup 2022-23: Sarfaraz Ahmed fined over violation of Code of Conduct

2 hours ago
 UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global ..

UVAS arranged international symposium on “Global Clinical Practice Standards a ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.