IHC Summons Chairman FPSC Tomorrow
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 10, 2025 | 09:28 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in a petition seeking to stay the upcoming CSS exam
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in a petition seeking to stay the upcoming CSS exam.
IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case filed by citizens Hamza Javed and others through Ali Raza Advocate.
At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that the court could suspend the exam schedule on the previous hearing but it sent the matter to FPSC so that reviewed the matter.
The petitioners adopted the stance that FPSC uploaded the admission certificates on February 4, without hearing the candidates.
The commission issued duty roster on 3th February and announced new exam.
The petitioners’ lawyer said that more than three thousands were being affected including his clients due to the decision of the commission.
He said that the previous exam result is still pending while the commission announced new exams of CSS. It was necessary to announce the previous result before announcement of next exam’s schedule, he said. The court summoned Chairman FPSC tomorrow in person and adjourned the case.
Recent Stories
Maktoum bin Mohammed: Ninth Arab Fiscal Forum strategic platform to enhance fina ..
City experiences partly cloudy weather
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: ..
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt
Mauritanian Culture Minister praises Sharjah Ruler's cultural efforts
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management
Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Do ..
10 gamblers arrested
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Ayaz announces Six-Member panel of Chairpersons3 minutes ago
-
NA Session to continue till Feb 18: House Business Advisory Committee (HBAC)3 minutes ago
-
1.2 MGD desalination water plant at Gwadar Port completed with China's support: Dr Darshan3 minutes ago
-
Ending of Pakistan’s diplomatic isolation: A milestone triumph of Govt4 minutes ago
-
British educationist calls on KU VC Professor Dr Khalid Iraqi3 minutes ago
-
LEAP 2025: Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to boost Digital investment cooperation3 minutes ago
-
CTO Zeeshan introduces drones, digital tools for traffic management3 minutes ago
-
Second round of Pakistan-Qatar bilateral political consultations concludes in Doha3 minutes ago
-
10 gamblers arrested3 minutes ago
-
Pakistan prefers collaboration over confrontation in Maritime sector: Ahsan Iqbal3 minutes ago
-
Police arrest three drug peddlers, recover marijuana3 minutes ago
-
Commercial lobbies attempt to revive Monal restaurant, Chairperson of IWMB expresses concern3 minutes ago