IHC summons Chairman FPSC tomorrow

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in a petition seeking to stay the upcoming CSS exam

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Chairman Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) in a petition seeking to stay the upcoming CSS exam.

IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case filed by citizens Hamza Javed and others through Ali Raza Advocate.

At the outset of hearing, Justice Kayani remarked that the court could suspend the exam schedule on the previous hearing but it sent the matter to FPSC so that reviewed the matter.

The petitioners adopted the stance that FPSC uploaded the admission certificates on February 4, without hearing the candidates.

The commission issued duty roster on 3th February and announced new exam.

The petitioners’ lawyer said that more than three thousands were being affected including his clients due to the decision of the commission.

He said that the previous exam result is still pending while the commission announced new exams of CSS. It was necessary to announce the previous result before announcement of next exam’s schedule, he said. The court summoned Chairman FPSC tomorrow in person and adjourned the case.