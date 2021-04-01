UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Summons Chairman PARC In Contempt Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 01st April 2021 | 06:40 PM

IHC summons chairman PARC in contempt case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad high Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned chairman Pakistan Agriculture and Research Council (PARC) in person in a contempt of court case regarding the restoration of employees.

A division bench of IHC headed by Justice Aamer Farooq heard the contempt of court case against PARC filed by petitioner Zahid Akram.

Petitioner's lawyer Umer Gilani adopted the stance that former Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani had restored 269 employees in PARC. The court had turned down the decision but it was not implemented by the PARC.

The court summoned PARC chairman and adjourned hearing till two weeks.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Contempt Of Court Agriculture Islamabad High Court Court

Recent Stories

RAK Ruler attends signing of commercial agreement ..

1 minute ago

MFNCA hosts webinar titled ‘50 Years of Empowerm ..

16 minutes ago

AQU hosts Jameela Al Qasimi to talk about her huma ..

31 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo delivers 50 million doses of COV ..

31 minutes ago

Oman reports 800 new COVID-19 cases, 3 more deaths

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.