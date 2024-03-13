IHC summons chairmen PTA, PEMRA in audio leaks case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday again summoned chairmen of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in person in audio leaks cases of Bushra Bibi and Najam u Saqib

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday again summoned chairmen of Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in person in audio leaks cases of Bushra Bibi and Najam u Saqib.

The court directed the chairman PTA and members to submit their report along with their affidavits. The hearing of the case was adjourned till March 14.

Justice Babar Sattar heard the identical petitions. The court asked the chairman PEMRA to tell that what steps have been taken to stop spread of leaked audios on media without verification.

The court said that the PTA’s lawyer has raised the objection that the bench couldn’t seek affidavit from chairman PTA.

The court said that this arguments of PTA’s lawyer was based on misunderstanding.

It further said that the court has sought comments from PTA being a telecom regulator to inform that whether the department has given direction to telecom operators for phone tape. The PTA, in its written comments, has adopted the stance that it has no authority to issue such directions.

The court said that PTA’s lawyer Irfan Qadir, however, has stated that the authority has such provision. It said that the statements of PTA and its lawyer were contradicting.

The court adjourned the case till tomorrow with above instructions.