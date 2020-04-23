UrduPoint.com
IHC Summons Climate Secy, MCI Mayor In Marghazar Zoo Case

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 23rd April 2020 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) Thursday decided to rehear the case pertaining to the Marghazar Zoo and summoned the climate change secretary, Municipal Corporation Islamabad (MCI) mayor and Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) chairman in person on April 25.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah stated in a written order that "the court had reserved its judgment after hearing the three sides but the petitions had been fixed for hearing again after new facts were surfaced." The court said apparently no one was showing interest to take the responsibility for upkeep of the animals.

Why not the animals in cages were sent to the shelters, the court stated.

It further said the animals were kept in mercilessness environment at Islamabad zoo, adding the responsible of miseries of creatures were committing offence.

The court adjourned hearing on the next date.

It may be mentioned here that, earlier, IWMB had taken charge of the Marghazar zoo. However, the climate ministry had served show cause notice to the IWMB chairman on taking the control of the zoo. The matter was again brought to the IHC for the judgment.

