IHC Summons Complainant Against Imran Khan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 12, 2023 | 05:00 PM

IHC summons complainant against Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned the complainant magistrate in a case seeking to quash FIR against former prime minister Imran Khan, pertaining his controversial remarks about specific officer.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case filed by Imran Khan, challenging FIR registered by Ramna Police Station.

Petitioner's lawyer Faisal Chaudhry Advocate took the stance that Imran Khan had spoken in Lahore but the FIR was registered in Islamabad. He prayed the court to quash the FIR and also stop action on it till the judgment in the case.

The court served notices to respondents and also summoned the concerned magistrate on the next hearing in personal capacity.

The further hearing of the case was then adjourned for indefinite period.

