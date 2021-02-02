UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Summons DC ICT In IB Housing Society's Election Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 07:20 PM

IHC summons DC ICT in IB housing society's election case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned deputy commissioner ICT on a petition against the appointment of election committee for elections of Intelligence Bureau (IB) Cooperative Housing Society.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani heard the case filed by Rehbar Group against the election committee.

The petitioner's lawyer appeared before the court and adopted the stance that the two members of election committee belonged to the opponent group. The deputy commissioner had previous ordered to change the committee but later withdraw it under pressure.

The two members could affect the transparency of elections.

The court summoned deputy commissioner and adjourned hearing till coming Monday.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Islamabad High Court Court Housing

Recent Stories

UAE, Belgium discuss boosting cultural cooperation

11 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

41 minutes ago

Sharjah Crown Prince chairs Executive Council meet ..

56 minutes ago

Dubai forms Vaccine Logistics Alliance to expedite ..

1 hour ago

Chief Of The Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Kh ..

1 hour ago

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.