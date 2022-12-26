IHC summons details about gifts recieved by PMs, Presidents

(@Abdulla99267510)

The court has also sought report from cabinet division as to why decision of information commission has not been implemented.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2022) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought details of the Cabinet Division about the gifts the political dignarities received since 1947 till to-date.

IHC Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb passed the orders on petition moved by Abu Zar Salman Niazi.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner argued that his client had asked for the details of the gifts received by the presidents and prime ministers since 1947 but the Cabinet Division refused to provide it. He said the authorities said that the information sought was classified. He submitted that Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) gave an order on June 29 but it had not been implemented despite the passage of five months.

Justice Aurangzeb asked him as to why the rest of the public servants were not included in it. "Why are you limiting yourself to the presidents and prime ministers? It shows your ambition... every petition that comes is all about the prime minister" he remarked.

A law officer representing the Federal government said that the records before 1990 as per his view would not be available and that such an information should be on the website.

After hearing both sides, the court issued a notice to the Cabinet Division to explain as to why decision of the Pakistan Information Commission was not implemented and gave a month time to submit report.