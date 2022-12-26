UrduPoint.com

IHC Summons Details About Gifts Recieved By PMs, Presidents

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 26, 2022 | 05:13 PM

IHC summons details about gifts recieved by PMs, Presidents

The court has also sought report from cabinet division as to why decision of information commission has not been implemented.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 26th, 2022) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought details of the Cabinet Division about the gifts the political dignarities received since 1947 till to-date.

IHC Justice Mian Gull Hassan Aurangzeb passed the orders on petition moved by Abu Zar Salman Niazi.

During the hearing, the counsel for the petitioner argued that his client had asked for the details of the gifts received by the presidents and prime ministers since 1947 but the Cabinet Division refused to provide it. He said the authorities said that the information sought was classified. He submitted that Pakistan Information Commission (PIC) gave an order on June 29 but it had not been implemented despite the passage of five months.

Justice Aurangzeb asked him as to why the rest of the public servants were not included in it. "Why are you limiting yourself to the presidents and prime ministers? It shows your ambition... every petition that comes is all about the prime minister" he remarked.

A law officer representing the Federal government said that the records before 1990 as per his view would not be available and that such an information should be on the website.

After hearing both sides, the court issued a notice to the Cabinet Division to explain as to why decision of the Pakistan Information Commission was not implemented and gave a month time to submit report.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Prime Minister June Islamabad High Court All Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Ministry of Economy announces Creative Zone’s in ..

Ministry of Economy announces Creative Zone’s inclusion in NextGenFDI initiati ..

1 minute ago
 PM approves extension in term of trade officers in ..

PM approves extension in term of trade officers in foreign countries

16 minutes ago
 President Alvi rejects reports related Bajwa about ..

President Alvi rejects reports related Bajwa about PTI's support in election, Se ..

30 minutes ago
 Umm Al Emarat Park hosts award-winning art instal ..

Umm Al Emarat Park hosts award-winning art installation &#039;Urban Fabric&#039 ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks coo ..

Dubai Foundation for Women &amp; Children inks cooperation agreement with J5 RIM ..

1 hour ago
 UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edi ..

UAE’s Office of AI, Samsung to launch latest edition of ‘Samsung Innovation ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.