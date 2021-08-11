UrduPoint.com

IHC Summons Director Labor Department In Forced Labor Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 11th August 2021 | 05:30 PM

IHC summons director labor department in forced labor case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday summoned director labor department in person on August 31, in a case against forced labor at bricks kilns in Federal capital.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case and instructed the labor department to explain that why it had failed to fulfill its responsibilities to end forced labor in federal capital.

Petitioner's lawyer Umer Gilani argues that there were only four employees of labor department for two million population in Islamabad. If any laborer files complaint then the department took excuse of short staff.

If there was no staff then how the implementation on recommendations of commission could be possible. After this, the court adjourned the case till August 30, with above instructions.

