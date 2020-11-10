IHC summons federal secretaries in person in a missing person case

(@FahadShabbir)

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned federal secretaries of Interior Ministry, Defense and Cabinet in person on next hearing in a matter pertaining to implementation of court orders in a missing person Umer Abdullah case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday summoned Federal secretaries of Interior Ministry, Defense and Cabinet in person on next hearing in a matter pertaining to implementation of court orders in a missing person Umer Abdullah case.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, SP investigation, SHO of relevant police station and investigation officer were also amongst the respondents who were summoned by the bench.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani, hearing the case, expressed annoyance over not implementation of court orders and remarked that why not a contempt of court case should be initiated against the respondents.

The bench observed that it had sent the matter to secretary cabinet to take actions against the concerned officers for not implementing the court orders.

The IGP's lawyer said that the matter was at the same status and there was no any progress.

The court said that five years had passed, when the court decision would be implemented.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the commission's report had also arrived and it had admitted that it was a matter of forced disappearance.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 11, with above instructions.