IHC summons FIA officials in social media case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the officials of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) with record in a case against uploading of sacrilegious material on social media.

The court instructed the FIA investigation officer that why not the complainant was made as plaintiff during inquiry on the subject.

The FIA had not done even a one percent work to stop blasphemous contents on social media.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till September 22, with above instructions.