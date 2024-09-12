Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 12, 2024 | 11:34 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday summoned the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Operations of Islamabad Police and the Superintendent of Police (SP) on next date of hearing in a petition seeking the recovery of Umar Sultan, the former security in-charge of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI)

Hearing the case, IHC Chief Justice Aamer Farooq observed that the police seemed to be unaware of their responsibilities as the incidents of theft, robbery and kidnapping were rising of in the Federal Capital, remarking that .

The petitioner's lawyer said that on the court's orders all the relevant information had been shared with the SP, but the progress in the case was slow.

The state counsel informed the that while the CCTV footage showed the kidnappers, but as no Safe City cameras were available for further tracking. The geo-fencing report about the incident might take another week.

After the arguments, the court summoned high-ranking police officials and adjourned the hearing till September 18.

